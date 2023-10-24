Abandoning their original plan to build a large venture capital aquaculture investment portfolio, the founders of investment firm AquaFounders Capital are now planning to invest in and build two new aquaculture companies centered on recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology.

In April, Ohad Maiman, former founder and CEO of The Kingfish Company, and Atlantic Sapphire founder Thue Holm established AquaFounders Capital with the ultimate goal of creating an investment fund holding companies focused on aquaculture innovation.

"Initially we had about 50 investment opportunities across various stages and solid investor interest, but our plans changed during the course of the summer," Maiman told IntraFish.