Indian technology startup Aquaconnect has raised $4 million (€3.7 million) as part of a pre-series B financing round led by S2G Ventures.

This fresh round of capital will enable the company to continue scaling operations and expanding geographically to amplify its impact across India.

"The investment from S2G comes at a critical juncture as we gear up for our next phase of growth to capture new opportunities, with an intense focus on expanding our operations in major markets," said Aquaconnect Founder and CEO Rajamanohar Somasundaram.