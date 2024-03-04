Swedish investment firm Summa Equity has acquired 75 percent of Norwegian fish health company STIM.

STIM claims it is one of the industry's largest suppliers of fish health products and services, with revenue of €150 million ($162.7 million) in 2023.

The partnership with Summa is motivated by STIM founder Jim-Roger Nordly’s desire to establish new growth verticals, intensify product development and expand its service offering in global aquaculture.

Nordly started to look for a new owner in October when he hired Norwegian bank ABG Sundal Collier to advise on a sales process.