Icelandic Salmon, formerly Arnarlax, will start trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland on Sept. 29.

The group proposed the new public listing earlier on Wednesday.

Nasdaq Iceland later approved the request for admission of the company's shares to trading on First North Iceland. The first day of trading will be Sept. 29, 2023, it said.

The company, which is 51 percent owned by Norwegian salmon farming giant SalMar, is already listed on Oslo's Euronext market where it will also remain under a dual listing status.