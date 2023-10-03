Icelandic land-based salmon farmer First Water has raised a total of ISK 13.7 billion (€94 million/$99 million) in new share capital.

The second closing of the equity round was completed last week and raised about €12 million ($12.7 million).

It follows the company's first close in July, where First Water announced an €82 million ($90 million) equity raise.

The completed capital raise now guarantees the financing of the first phase of First Water's land-based salmon farm in southwest Iceland.

The annual production capacity of the first phase will be around 8,000 metric tons of salmon, but the company aims for a total production of around 50,000 metric tons by 2028.