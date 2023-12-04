Challenges for the land-based aquaculture industry have been both numerous and varied during the sector's relatively short lifespan, and entrepreneurs behind these land-based projects have had to endure criticism, local opposition, as well as technical and operational challenges.

Increased inflation has led to higher cost of capital, making the high capex growth projects less attractive as investment opportunities.

But over the last year, a new set of challenges has emerged, further inhibiting the growth of this fledgling sector that so many believe has great promise.