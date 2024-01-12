UK-based processor and supplier Hilton Food Group's seafood business returned to making an operating profit in 2023, with the turnaround of the business surpassing targets, the company said Thursday in a trading update.

Hilton Seafood UK -- formerly known as Seachill UK -- "performed ahead of our turnaround targets with the business generating operating profits throughout the second half of the year and for the full year in total," said the group.

This is in stark contrast to the previous year's results, which saw the division slump to an operating loss of £19.3