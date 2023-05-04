Since investment firm Aquafounders Capital was established in April, founders Ohad Maiman, the former founder and CEO of The Kingfish Company, and Atlantic Sapphire founder Thue Holm have been busy sifting through incoming funding requests and talking to potential investors.

“It has been some hectic weeks, and our focus right now lies on finding the right investment partners,” Holm and Maiman told IntraFish at the Seafood expo in Barcelona in late April.

“We want investors that are in the sector for the long-term, especially a lead investor needs to fit our thinking and strategy."