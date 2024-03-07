Sustainable aquaculture investor Hatch Blue has secured a €75 million ($81 million) investment in the second close of its latest fund.

Hatch Blue's second facility, The Blue Revolution Fund, will primarily look at taking minority stakes in European aquaculture companies.

The fund hopes to invest in up to 15 companies following the investment, Hatch Blue Managing Partner and co-founder Georg Baunach told IntraFish.

The final closing of the fund -- which is allowed to raise a maximum of €100 million ($108 million) -- will take place during the third quarter this year.