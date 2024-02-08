Los Angeles-based investment firm Beach Point Capital Management is in negotiations to purchase US Alaska pollock giant American Seafoods, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed with IntraFish.

Last May, Bregal Partners, the private equity parent of American Seafoods, the largest Alaska pollock fishing company in the United States, announced it was closing out the fund holding the Alaska pollock fishing giant, putting the group back on the block a year after it suspended its hunt for a buyer.