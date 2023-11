Grieg Seafood said it will invest NOK 1.1 billion (€92.8 million/$99.3 million) in a new post-smolt unit at its smolt facility in Finnmark, Norway.

The new facility will more than triple Grieg's annual production of post smolt in the region to 4,800 metric tons.

This and all other investments had been put on hold by Grieg and several other large salmon players following the announcement of the new Norwegian salmon farming resource tax in 2022.