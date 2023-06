Greenland-based Polar Seafood suffered a hit to its bottom line last year after it withdrew from the Russian market following the country's war in Ukraine.

According to the company's latest financial results, the discontinued activities of Polar Seafood Russia resulted in a deficit of just over DKK 57 million (€7.7 million/$8.2 million).

In the early stages of the war, the group was put under increasing pressure to withdraw from the Russian market.