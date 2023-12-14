The Netherland-based aquaculture investment firm Aqua-Spark's Africa fund has received a €15 million ($16 million) investment from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

With the investment, BMZ will also provide a technical grant of €1 million ($1 million).

BMZ committed the investment through German state-owned investment and development bank KfW ahead of the fund's first close in early 2024.

BMZ is a cabinet-level ministry that works to encourage economic development within Germany and in other countries through partnerships.