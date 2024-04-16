Mericq Group one of France's largest seafood processors and suppliers, has joined forces with premium seafood wholesaler Maison Blanc, the companies said in a statement.

The tie-up between Mericq, owned by the Abadie family, and Maison Blanc, led by the Gillardeau family, will allow both companies to "offer a unique range of seafood products in France and internationally."

Mericq operates a range of seafood processing and supply facilities in Europe, specializing largely in shellfish such as European blue lobster, langoustine, shrimp, clams and mussels.