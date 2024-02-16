French aquaponics shrimp producer Agriloops has raised €13 million ($14 million) in a fundraising round for the launch of its first commercial-scale farm.

The company has patented its aquaponics technology, which farms shrimp in a salty environment with co-produced fruit and vegetables, and will now scale up a commercial demonstration project "Mangrove #1".

Mangrove #1 consists of a 2000 square meter aquaculture building and an adjoining 5000 square meter market garden greenhouse set on around an acre of land on the outskirts of Rennes, north-west France, around 350 kilometers west of Paris.