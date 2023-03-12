US seafood supplier Fortune International has entered into an agreement to acquire Boston-based seafood processor Boston Sword & Tuna (BST), Sean O'Scannlain, president and CEO of Fortune International, told IntraFish.

The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, will mark Fortune International's 16th acquisition, extending a decade-long run of expansion for the company.

The transaction is expected to close in the next 60 days.

The purchase of the $285 million (€268 million) BST will provide Fortune International with a processing facility and a supply of East Coast seafood species.