US seafood supplier Fortune International has closed on its acquisition of Boston-based seafood processor Boston Sword & Tuna (BST).

Fortune said Monday following the acquisition of BST's $285 million (€268 million) facility in Massachusetts, the company is now one of the largest suppliers and distributors of fresh seafood in the United States.

BST recently completed an expansion of its main facility in Boston, increasing capacity with the installation of new processing equipment, according to the company.

The management team of the fifth-generation family-owned BST, led by Michael Scola, will continue to run the company.