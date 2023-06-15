Land-based salmon farmer American Aquafarms' site in Gouldsboro, Maine, owned by Keith Decker, the company's former CEO, was auctioned off on Thursday to two local real estate developers, ending a three-year saga to open the facility.

Decker is the foreclosing lender on the property formerly owned by American Aquafarms, which he assumed as collateral in March for a loan he gave to the ill-fated project. Decker also left his role as CEO of the company in May.

Decker's mortgage owed on the property as of June 1 was around $1.2