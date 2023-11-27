Mayoral rebellion; share price stalls; notices of massive layoffs; coastal community uproar, demonstrations and torchlight processions; a freeze on investment. The tug of war over the new Norwegian farmed salmon tax has been protracted and dramatic.

The tax was originally proposed at 40 percent, but after an extensive consultation, was restated at 35 percent - before negotiations in the Norwegian parliament meant it ended at a percentage rate of 25. This is in addition to the ordinary corporation tax of 22 percent and applies to value creation that takes place at sea.