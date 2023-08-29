Texas-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) shrimp farmer Natural Shrimp on Aug. 25 provided new details about its failed merger with Yotta Acquisition Corporation and its subsidiary, Yotta Merger Sub, and the company's future.
'We have been working on uplisting to the Nasdaq since April 2022 and now intend to merge with a Nasdaq-listed shell company,' Natural Shrimp said of its future plans.
