Canadian conglomerate Premium Brands, co-parent of Clearwater Seafood, announced Thursday the successful completion of a transaction where the Mi'kmaq Coalition will hold an additional CAD 100 million ($75.4 million/€68.4 million) of subordinated indebtedness in Clearwater. A similar amount of existing subordinate debt will be repaid to Premium Brands, the groups said.

"Recapitalizing the debt structure for our Clearwater ownership enables the Mi'kmaq Coalition to accelerate economic returns to our communities," said Chief Terry Paul, chief and CEO of Membertou, "Together with our partners at Premium Brands, the Clearwater acquisition was a landmark deal for our people in 2021."