The loss from struggling US-based restaurant chain Red Lobster on Thai Union's bottom line was worse than expected in the third quarter of the year, causing the Thai seafood giant to forecast an even gloomier outlook for the division for this year.

Thai Union bought 25 percent of the Red Lobster, the largest seafood restaurant chain in the United States in 2016. In 2020, the company joined with a group of investors to acquire the remaining stake from private equity group Golden Gate Capital.