Chilean salmon producer Nova Austral's board of directors today requested the initiation of judicial reorganization proceedings in Chile.

"The company will, together with its advisers, continue to work with its creditors to seek to find a reorganization proposal that can obtain the necessary support of both its secured and unsecured creditors," wrote CEO Nicolas Larco in a Norwegian Stock Exchange announcement Wednesday.

Further information about the judicial reorganization proceedings will be provided in due course, he said.

On Tuesday Nova Austral announced it had not managed to reach a solution regarding its proposed capital restructuring plans and was now considering all available options, including possible reorganization.