Scott Perekslis, co-founder and managing partner at Bregal Partners, owners of US whitefish giant American Seafoods, is expected to create a new independent fund to purchase the entirety of Bregal Partners I portfolio, a source familiar with the situation told IntraFish.

The investment firm announced Tuesday it is liquidating the fund, and that Perekslis is departing the company.

Perekslis, who holds a seat on the American Seafoods board, has been linked with the company for years. He helped purchase the company from Kjell Inge Rokke-owned Aker ASA in 2000.