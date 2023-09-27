Cuna del Mar has injected a multi-million-dollar investment into US land-based salmon farmer LocalCoho, citing its potential to create positive disruption in the seafood industry.

"We were impressed by the LocalCoho business plan, management team, and their approach to building supply of a great tasting fish close to market," said Robert Orr, managing director of Cuna del Mar. "The intent of our investment is to enable them to properly prepare for full scale up and commercialization."

The specific amount of the investment was not disclosed by the companies.

LocalCoho, which produces coho salmon using recirculating aquaculture (RAS) technology, also does business under its Finger Lakes Fish name. The company, founded in 2017, harvested its first salmon in 2019 and currently operates a 370-metric-ton, proof-of-concept land-based facility in Auburn, New York.

This is the second major investment for LocalCoho in the past year. The privately held company received significant funding in November 2022 from seafood industry veteran Rodger May of Peter Pan Seafood to increase harvest capacity and continue to improve husbandry practices. The company also received a $500,000 (€475,869) grant from New York State Development in 2022 to help commercialize its business.

LocalCoho said it's seeking to raise an additional $4 million (€3.8 million) by the end of 2023 to fund its next growth phase.

Michael Fabbro, president of LocalCoho, worked for more than a decade at salmon farmer New Zealand King Salmon.

Plans call for expanding beyond the Auburn pilot facility and building a network of 12 to 15 full-scale farms over the next 15 years in different parts of the country near major consumer markets. Full-scale facilities will have a production capacity of 2,000 metric tons.

The land-based salmon farming sector has attracted significant amounts of investor interest, but a number of large-scale projects have struggled to get operations off the ground, or have failed to secure funding for developments of the extremely high capital investment costs.