Executives from embattled Brazilian tilapia producer GeneSeas will meet with creditors Tuesday to try to find a way forward after the company was placed into Chapter 11-style business restructuring last fall.

GeneSeas filed for bankruptcy protection in October with debts at that time of BRL 248 million (€47 million/$51 million).

Brazilian feed company Racoes Patense and the South American nation's national development bank (BNDES) are among the largest creditors.