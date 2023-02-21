Norwegian aquaculture and fishing giant Leroy Seafood Group saw its operating profit fall 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, dragged down by lower catch volumes and earnings in its whitefish division and various cost pressures across its operations.

The company, with presence in both wild whitefish catching and salmon and trout farming, posted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of NOK 800 million (€72.9 million/$77.7 million) in the quarter, compared with NOK 902 million (€82.2 million/$87.7 million) in the same period a year earlier.