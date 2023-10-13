Cooke subsidiary Bioriginal Food & Science Corp, a natural foods and nutraceutical company, said Thursday it has expanded into Germany with the acquisition of a company specializing in the pressing of plant-based oil products from conventional and organic sources.

Bioriginal acquired Pflanzenolmuhle Kroppenstedt operating as Kroppenstedter Olmuhle. The German company said it has a long tradition of oil pressing for clients in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. It specializes in processing of oilseeds from conventional and organic cultivation for the development and production of vegetable oils, press cakes, oil cake flour, and the refining of vegetable oils.