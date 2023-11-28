Cooke subsidiary Bioriginal Food & Science Corp, a natural foods and nutraceutical company, said Tuesday it is expanding further into the United States with the acquisition of Softgel, a manufacturer of capsules.

Bioriginal will acquire all the operating assets of Softgel, including a softgel, squeeze tube and tincture manufacturing facility that specializes in encapsulation of human and pet nutrition products.

The company said the Softgel facility will be taking immediate steps to double its capacity to meet the demand from Bioriginal.