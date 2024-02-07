Cooke subsidiary Bioriginal Food & Science Corp, a natural foods and nutraceutical company, said Wednesday it is acquiring Canada-based food-tech company POS Biosciences Corp (POS) from Canopy Growth Corp, its fifth purchase in the past 12 months.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

POS (Proteins, Oils and Starches), formerly known as KeyLeaf Life Sciences, will operate independently, led by Jim Shields, the new managing director.

Bioriginal will become POS’s largest vendor and customer, gaining access to its oil processing, concentration and molecular distillation facility designed to create value-added oils and proteins.