Spanish bank Abanca is reportedly offering a "blank check" to seafood companies Cooke and Red Chamber who are interested in acquiring Nueva Pescanova, according to reports in the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

Sources told the newspaper that in exchange the bank is asking for offers for the company of at least €200 million ($215.7 million), plus the €500 million ($539.2 million) debt that the group carries, giving Nueva Pescanova an enterprise value of €700 million ($754.9 million).

In February, it was revealed that Canadian seafood giant Cooke is in talks with Abanca to acquire a stake in the Spanish fishing, aquaculture and seafood processing company.