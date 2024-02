Norwegian cod farmer Norcod is looking to raise a further NOK 100 million (€8.8 million/$9.5 million) to NOK 150 million (€13.2 million/$14.2 million) through a private placement of new shares to cover its growth plans.

Norcod plans is to increase production in the years to come, but to do that it will need more funds to cover increasing operational and financing costs.

The company said it is investing heavily in growing its biomass to satisfy global demand for cod in the coming years.