Norwegian cod farmer Norcod has raised 16 percent of its funding target in a subsequent public share offering after an oversubscribed primary offering in February.

In a statement to the Oslo stock exchange Friday, Norcod said it had received subscriptions for approximately 214,232 shares, or NOK 2.6 million (€224,000/$243,000), in its latest offering. The company had been attempting to raise up to NOK 16 million (€1.3 million/$1.4 million).

The reason for the subsequent offering was to give smaller shareholders a chance to participate at the same level as the main offering, which raised NOK 170 million (€16.6