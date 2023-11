Canadian conglomerate Premium Brands, co-parent of Clearwater Seafoods, is acquiring Quebec-based seafood processor and distributor Menu-Mer, the company announced Tuesday.

Menu-Mer is located in the village of Riviere-au-Renard in Gaspesie, in Quebec, Canada. According to the company's website, this village is considered the "Capital of Fishing" in Quebec. ​

The company's seafood processing plant has been in operation since 2009 and it supplies local, national and international markets.