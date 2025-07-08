Clean Seas votes on Yumbah acquisition
In February Australian shellfish farmer Yumbah Aquaculture made a proposal to acquire 100 percent of Clean Seas in a deal worth $18 million.
The shareholders of Australian whitefish farmer Clean Seas Seafood have voted in favor of a proposed acquisition by Yumbah Aquaculture.
At a meeting earlier today 98.78 percent of Clean Seas shareholders voted in favor of a scheme of resolution for Australian shellfish farmer Yumbah to buy 100 percent of Clean Seas' shares, the company said in a stock exchange announcement.
The scheme remains subject to the approval of the Federal Court of Australia at a hearing scheduled for July 15, followed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
The news sent Clean Seas' share price rocketing 44 percent to AUD 0.13 (€0.08/$0.08) on the Australian Stock Exchange.
The company has had a rough few years.
Clean Seas is a fully integrated aquaculture business, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on Norway's Euronext Growth Oslo.(Copyright)