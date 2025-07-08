Clean Seas votes on Yumbah acquisition

The shareholders of Australian whitefish farmer Clean Seas Seafood have voted in favor of a proposed acquisition by Yumbah Aquaculture.

At a meeting earlier today 98.78 percent of Clean Seas shareholders voted in favor of a scheme of resolution for Australian shellfish farmer Yumbah to buy 100 percent of Clean Seas' shares, the company said in a stock exchange announcement.

The scheme remains subject to the approval of the Federal Court of Australia at a hearing scheduled for July 15, followed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

The news sent Clean Seas' share price rocketing 44 percent to AUD 0.13 (€0.08/$0.08) on the Australian Stock Exchange.

The company has had a rough few years.

Clean Seas reduced its harvest guidance in December , with expectations that more fish from its 2024 cohort of fish would succumb to mortalities.

The company has been suffering raised mortalities in its yellowtail kingfish cages since March last year and, despite interventions, this continued to rise through November

Clean Seas is a fully integrated aquaculture business, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on Norway's Euronext Growth Oslo.