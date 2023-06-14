China's Zhangiang Guolian Aquatic Products stands to receive as much as $560 million (€515 million) in financial backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), according to Yicai Global, a news service of Yicai Media Group focused on china business news.

Zhangiang Guolian Aquatic Products was founded in 2001 and last year reported income of CNY 5.1 billion ($713.4 million/€660 million). The company includes a variety of subsidiaries, the majority of which are focused on shrimp and seafood production and distribution.