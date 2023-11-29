Aquaculture biotech company Benchmark posted lower earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and revenue in its latest quarterly report, partly related to the current challenging shrimp market and a delay in the peak season for sea lice treatments in Norway.

During the fourth quarter, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of £7.4 million (€8.5 million/$9.3 million), which corresponds to a drop of 21 percent compared with the same period last year.

The company reported revenue of £36.6 million (€42 million/$46 million) for the quarter, 14 percent lower compared with the same period last year.