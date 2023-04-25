Royal Greenland, the world's largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, saw its earnings before taxes tumble 28 percent in 2022 as it battled with increased costs and a challenging North American snow crab market, the company said.

The group posted a profit before taxes of DKK 235 million (€31.5 million/$34.7 million) and said the result was “satisfactory” considering the difficult conditions in international markets.

While this was a 28 percent drop from 2021, it was still significantly better than the loss of DKK 59 million (€7.9