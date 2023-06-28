European food technology startup Bluu Seafood has raised €16 million ($17.5 million) in a series A round of funding for its fish finger products made from fish cells, the company announced Thursday.

The Germany-based startup is planning to enter the Singapore market next year. The country is the only market in the world where cell-cultured meat (chicken) is available to buy.

Bluu Seafood grows products directly from non-GMO trout and salmon cells. These are then enriched with plant proteins to optimize cooking behavior and mouthfeel, the company said.