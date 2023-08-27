US land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire said it expects to rely on support from major shareholders after breaching minimum liquidity requirements linked to loans on its Bluehouse operations in Florida.
Cash call: Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire turning to major shareholders for money after breaching loan requirement
DNB Markets and Arctic Securities have been hired to explore potential financing routes to ensure a sufficiently large cash buffer.
27 August 2023 23:23 GMT Updated 28 August 2023 3:10 GMT
