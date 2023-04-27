Environmental NGO World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and investment firm Finance Earth (FE) on Wednesday launched a new program to finance the transition to more sustainable fisheries worldwide.

Under the program, Finance Earth will establish and manage the new Fisheries Improvement Fund (FIF), with plans to activate more than $100 million (€91 million) in investment in fisheries improvement projects (FIPs) by 2030.

Feed companies Cargill and Skretting assisted in crafting the concept and have agreed to participate in a pilot project to showcase and prove the new model.