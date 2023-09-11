US East Coast whitefish harvesting and processing company Blue Harvest Fisheries has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, ending the eight-year run for the New Bedford, Massachusetts, based firm.
A voluntary petition was filed by the company on Sept.
The once high-flying scallop and whitefish company which burst onto the scene in 2015 is now facing liquidation.
US East Coast whitefish harvesting and processing company Blue Harvest Fisheries has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, ending the eight-year run for the New Bedford, Massachusetts, based firm.
A voluntary petition was filed by the company on Sept.