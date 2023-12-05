One of Australia's richest men has emerged with a significant stake in kingfish farmer Clean Seas Seafood, after the company issued a fundraising to enable its downsizing.

Following his most recent share purchases, through various of his entities, the billionaire Australian businessman Anthony Hall now has an 11.58 percent share in the whitefish farmer.

Hall, who first bought into the company in August last year, snapping up 15,000 shares for AUD 9,424.04 (€5725.80/$6203.30) has, since September of this year, bought a further 21,893,378 shares, taking his total shares to 22,036,521, or an 11.58