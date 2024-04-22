Norway-based seafood investor Bluefront Equity has launched its second investment fund and has secured $50.0 million (€46.9 million) for sustainable seafood investments, including commitment from one of the world’s most renowned impact investment firms.

The new fund’s investment mandate is similar to Bluefront’s first fund: Invest in companies with products, services and technology contributing to a more sustainable seafood value chain. This includes software, improved fish welfare and improved ocean health.

Global investment firm Cambridge Associates, which builds portfolios for institutional investors is part of the investment round.