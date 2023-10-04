Benchmark’s tilapia genetics business, Spring Genetics, is under new ownership following a management buy-out.

Spring Genetics CEO Hideyoshi Segovia Uno and Commerical and Operations Manager Carlos Victor Lopez have acquired the company, which will continue to collaborate with Benchmark and develop tilapia genetics.

"With a relentless focus on delivering the highest quality tilapia genetics and technical support, we are now even closer to our customers," the new owners said in a LinkedIn post.

Norway-based veterinary medicine supplier VESO will act as a financial and commercial backer to the new company.