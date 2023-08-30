Whitefish farmer Barramundi Group reported a significant growth in losses for the first half of its 2023 financial year, but it is a situation it hopes to turn around following the sale of its Australian business to Tassal at the end of July.
Latest Jobs
Barramundi Group pins hopes on Brunei to dig itself out of financial hole
The sale of Barramundi Group's Australian operations, along with "aggressive streamlining" has saved the company substantial costs.
30 August 2023 8:14 GMT Updated 30 August 2023 8:45 GMT
By