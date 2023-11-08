The turnaround of UK-based processor and supplier Hilton Food Group's seafood business continues, with the business delivering operating profitability in the third quarter, putting it on track to do so for the full year.

In a trading update on Tuesday, Hilton, a major supplier to UK retail giant Tesco, said the "robust financial performance" and strong operational progress seen in the first half of the year continued into the third quarter, with trading in line with the board's expectations.

Revenue for the period was ahead of the prior year, and included the continued impact of raw material price increases, while also reflecting a strong performance in the Asia Pacific region, strength in the group's core meat category, and the benefits of a full year of trading of Dutch smoked salmon supplier Foppen, which it acquired in 2022.

...