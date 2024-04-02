Australian seafood company Tassal Group has secured AUD 5 million (€3.0 million/$3.3 million) in government funding to upgrade its newly acquired barramundi farm.

The company, owned by Canadian seafood giant Cooke, said it would use the funds to purchase new netpens and nets, smart technology and a feed barge, as well as upgrade existing vessels at the Cone Bay operation in Western Australia.

Mark Ryan, Tassal’s managing director and CEO, said in a statement that the funding would expedite the company’s plans “to grow sustainably into the Buccaneer Archipelago,” a group of islands off the coast of the Kimberley region in the northern part of Western Australia.