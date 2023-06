Norway-based seafood group Austevoll said Tuesday it raised NOK 800 (€69.6 million/$75.1 million) from two separate bond issues.

Funding from the two bond issues worth NOK 550 million (€47.8 million/$51.6 million) and NOK 250 (€21.7 million/$23.5 million) will be used for" general corporate purposes." Austevoll CFO Britt Kathrine Drivenes told IntraFish.

In its first quarter results, the company said it is suffering from higher costs for virtually all inputs exacerbated by exchange rate woes.