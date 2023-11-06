Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire has raised around NOK 26.3 million (€2.2 million/$2.4 million) in a subsequent share offering.

The figure represents just 18 percent of the NOK 140 million (€11.8 million/$12.7 million) the group had put up for sale at a price of NOK 1.40 (€0.11/$0.13) per share.

The company raised NOK 702 million (€59.2 million/$63.6 million) in an initial share offering in September and announced a subsequent offering at the same time.

The company's production is on pace to be 30 percent below last year's level and 12 percent less than what it produced in 2021, as the company continues to struggle with operational issues.